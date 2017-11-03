TBI indicts Kingsport suspect on drug, extortion charges

In July, TBI special agents with the drug investigation division, along with Kingsport police detectives and Sullivan County sheriff’s investigators, started an investigation into a series of fentanyl overdoses.

Timothy A. Mullins, 62, of Kingsport, was discovered as the person responsible in the fentanyl distribution.

When confronted, Miller filed a report with a TBI supervisor, accusing the investigating agents of committing criminal and unethical acts. He threatened to publicly report the activity unless evidence seized during the investigation was returned to him.

Further investigation showed Mullins’ allegations were false, and he tried to protect himself and his co-conspirators through extortion.

This week, a Sullivan County grand jury returned indictments that charged Mullins with criminal conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to sell or deliver, sale of fentanyl in a drug-free zone, delivery of fentanyl in a drug-free zone, extortion and filing a false report.

Mullins was arrested Friday and booked in at the Sullivan County Jail on $15,000 bond.