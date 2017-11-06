logo

Murfreesboro

ATF offers $5,000 reward in Murfreesboro gun store theft

Staff Reports • Today at 5:52 PM

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Murfreesboro police and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of guns from On Target in Murfreesboro.

On Target at 915 N. Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro was burglarized Nov. 3 and about 24 guns were reported stolen to Murfreesboro police. Four unidentified suspects were involved in the crime.

ATF industry operations investigators conducted an inventory to determine the exact number of guns stolen.

ATF offered the reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000, for information regarding the crime.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact the ATF at 800-283-4867 or Murfreesboro police at 615-893-7867. Information may also be sent to ATF via the mobile app, reportit.com, by using the ATF Nashville Field Division as the location. 

