Cookeville sheriff’s deputy indicted, accused of telling suspect he was about to be arrested

After receiving information from Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller, 12th District Attorney Michael Taylor requested TBI open an investigation regarding Deputy Timothy Martin Tyler, 47. During the investigation, agents discovered Tyler provided a suspect with information about his impending arrest.

On Monday, a Franklin County grand jury returned an indictment that charged Tyler with misuse of official information. Tyler turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning, and he was booked in at the Franklin County Jail on $10,000 bond.