logo

TBI

Escaped murder suspect added to TBI’s top 10 most wanted list

Staff Reports • Today at 4:42 PM

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Antoine Lashun Adams, 27, of Marshall County, Mississippi, to its top 10 most wanted list.

Adams is wanted by the Marshall County (Mississippi) Sheriff’s Office, the Memphis Police Department and the TBI after he escaped Nov. 5 from a jail in Marshall County, Mississippi.

He was held in connection to a killing in Slayden, Mississippi, but he also faces first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery charges in Shelby County in connection to the death of Marquis Bell in February.

Adams, who has a known gang affiliation, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Shortly after his escape in Mississippi, a suspect that matched Adams’s description stole a 2007 Chrysler 300 with Mississippi tag TAA-810.

Adams is an black man, who stands 6-feet tall and weight about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Adams should contact the TBI at 800-824-3463. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to his arrest. 

Recommended for You