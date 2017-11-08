Lebanon police seek assistance to identify suspects

Early Monday morning, officers responded to a call about a burglary at a local convenience store and arrived to find the front door was damaged and several items taken.

A review of the surveillance video showed a vehicle was used to ram the front door so the thieves could enter.

The video showed three subjects enter the store. One was a heavyset man, one was a medium-sized man and the other was a heavyset white woman.

The woman appeared to have a tattoo on her upper back near her right shoulder.

The suspects drove a maroon-colored four-door sedan. There should be damage to the rear bumper area and a broken taillight.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspects involved should contact Detective Eugene McGee at 615-453-4392 or emcgee@lebanontn.org.