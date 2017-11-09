Nashville man indicted in drug distribution conspiracy

The indictments also charged Jones as a convicted felon in possession of firearms and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“The quantity of fentanyl seized, 40 grams or more, as alleged in the indictment, is significant enough to have posed a grave danger to the community,” said U.S. attorney Don Cochran. “In the midst of our nation’s opioid epidemic, had law enforcement not seized these illicit drugs, we could have been dealing with numerous overdoses and deaths. I commend the Metro Nashville Police Department and our federal law enforcement partners for their outstanding work in this investigation and preventing these drugs from making it to the streets of middle Tennessee.”

According to the indictment, and documents filed with the court, on Feb. 21, Metro Nashville police detectives from the East Precinct Crime Suppression Unit conducted a drug investigation and stopped the car Jones was driving. As the detectives approached the car, they smelled marijuana and saw a juvenile passenger attempting to conceal a pistol in his waistband.

Based on evidence recovered from the car, detectives received a search warrant for a storage unit in Antioch.

During the search of the storage unit, detectives recovered drug processing materials, two loaded handguns and additional ammunition, about 10 kilograms of cocaine and three kilograms of heroin, among other items.

If convicted, Jones faces mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years, up to life in prison.