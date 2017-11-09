Sheriff’s deputy veterans honored for service

The AVVA is a national nonprofit membership and service organization with the goal to support the needs of all veterans, their families and their communities.

“We’re trying to make sure we honor all Vietnam veterans in Wilson County,” said chapter president Linda Yates. “A lot of the other counties have got on the bandwagon originally and have been doing it for a couple of years, but we’re trying to catch up.”

The program was started on Memorial Day in 2015 in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. A member of the AVVA presented each of the officers with a lapel pin and a certificate.

“As I present this pin, we join a grateful nation to give you honor and thanks for your service,” said Yates.