TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Clinton

Preliminary information indicated three Clinton police officers responded to a home after they received information a man with outstanding warrants was at the home.

Upon arrival, officers found the man at the home and attempted to arrest him. The man attempted to escape by climbing out a window.

At some point during the encounter, the man fired a gun at officers, which resulted in one of the officers firing back, striking and killing the man. The officers were not injured.

The investigation into the incident remained ongoing.