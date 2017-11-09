Twenty-two men indicted in Brentwood human trafficking operation

“Yet again, our collaborative effort proves human trafficking is happening every day in communities across Tennessee,” said Jason Locke, Deputy Director of the TBI. “For years, our state has led the way in fighting this injustice, and we won’t stop doing whatever we can to send the message that it has to stop.”

During the first three days of the operation in early October, two women TBI agents posed as individuals offering sex on backpage.com. During the resulting text of phone conversations, the agents identified themselves as 14 and 16 years old.

Those who were undeterred and still traveled to the location to meet for the purpose of illicit sex included a computer programmer, automotive engineer, construction worker and a chef.

“This is, without doubt, a demand-driven crime, involving men from all kinds of backgrounds,” said TBI director Mark Gwyn. “We need more men to stand up and talk honestly about how we got here as a culture and what we need to do to fix it. Unless we’re willing to hold one another accountable, we will continue to see too many people victimized by this kind of crime, with no one to blame but ourselves.”

On the fourth and final day of the operation, undercover men agents responded to advertisements on backpage.com to identify and recover potential victims of human trafficking. Two women responded, but declined services offered through a partner nonprofit agency.

“Educating law enforcement and the public alike on the prevalence of human trafficking in society today has become a priority that requires our attention,” said Brentwood police Chief Jeff Hughes. “I would like to commend the TBI on conducting this undercover operation, and similar operations around the state, in combating human trafficking. The Brentwood Police Department stands ready to work with the TBI and our law enforcement partners to target and arrest those who would promote this type of criminal activity.”

Eleven of the 22 suspects implicated in the operation remained in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement as of Thursday evening.

“ICE/HSI is proud to once again partner with the TBI on this important effort,” said assistant special agent in charge Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI’s efforts in Tennessee. “Apprehending illegal aliens who seek to prey on our youth in Tennessee remains a top priority. ICE/HSI stands ready to provide the appropriate protections to the victims of this form of modern-day slavery.

On Monday, a Williamson County grand jury returned indictments that charged the 22 men with a variety of offenses.

Authorities arrested nine of the suspects, including:

• Francisco Badillo, 42, of Franklin, was charged with patronizing prostitution of a minor class A, patronizing prostitution of a minor class B, two counts of patronizing, two counts of solicitation to commit aggravated statutory rape and two counts of solicitation to commit patronizing prostitution of a minor.

• Ibrahim Demyan, 49, of Nashville, was charged with patronizing prostitution of a minor class A, patronizing prostitution of a minor class B, two counts of patronizing prostitution, two counts of solicitation to commit aggravated statutory rape and two counts of solicitation to commit patronizing prostitution of a minor.

• Luis Gonzalez-Garcia, 29, of Lewisburg, was charged with patronizing prostitution of a minor class B, patronizing prostitution, solicitation to commit aggravated statutory rape and solicitation to commit patronizing prostitution of a minor.

• Terry William Garner, 34, of Columbia, was charged with patronizing prostitution of a minor class A, patronizing prostitution of a minor class B, two counts of patronizing prostitution, two counts of solicitation to commit aggravated statutory rape, two counts of solicitation to commit patronizing prostitution of a minor, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Mohamed Hassan, 42, of Spring Hill, was charged with patronizing prostitution of a minor class A, patronizing prostitution of a minor class B, two counts of patronizing prostitution, two counts of solicitation to commit aggravated statutory rape and two counts of solicitation to commit patronizing prostitution of a minor.

• Jeremiah McSpaddin, 32, of Columbia, was charged with patronizing prostitution of a minor class B, patronizing prostitution, solicitation to commit aggravated statutory rape, solicitation to commit patronizing prostitution of a minor and simple possession of marijuana.

• Ajay Kumar Mistry, 42, of Franklin, was charged with patronizing prostitution of a minor class A, patronizing prostitution of a minor class B, two counts of patronizing prostitution, two counts of solicitation to commit aggravated statutory rape and two counts of solicitation to commit patronizing prostitution of a minor.

• Jerwon Robinson, 31, of Coumbia, was charged with patronizing prostitution of a minor class A, patronizing prostitution of a minor class B, two counts of patronizing prostitution, two counts of solicitation to commit aggravated statutory rape, two counts of solicitation to commit patronizing prostitution of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and simple possession.

• Orozco-Gelacio Navarro, 30, was charged with patronizing prostitution of a minor class A, patronizing prostitution of a minor class B, two counts of patronizing prostitution, two counts of solicitation to commit aggravated statutory rape and two counts of solicitation to commit patronizing prostitution of a minor.

“Unfortunately, the results of this joint operation demonstrate the need for continued vigilance for signs of human trafficking in our communities,” said 21st District Attorney Kim Helper. “The fact that so many men were willing to engage in sexual activity with who they believed to be a 14- and 16-year-old is shocking. Our office will continue to vigorously pursue and prosecute individuals involved in any form of human trafficking.”

All of the suspects were booked in at the Williamson County Jail on a variety of bond amounts.