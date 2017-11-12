Motorcycle rider killed in wreck

The wreck happened just before 2 a.m. in the eastbound lane near mile marker 242 in Wilson County.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Jason M. Kemp, 27, was riding his 2010 BMW motorcycle when it hit a 2005 Honda Accord, driven by Javier Felix Jr., 20, of Greenville, South Carolina, in the back. Both vehicles then lost control, crossed over lanes, left the interstate and stopped in the median.

Wilson Emergency Management Agency paramedics pronounced Kemp dead at the scene. Kemp was wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

Neither Felix nor a passenger in the car, Roberto Francisco, 27, of Cookeville, was injured in the wreck. Both men were wearing seat belts.

No citations were issued and criminal charges are not expected, according to the report.

The left lane of I-40 eastbound was closed until just before 5 a.m., which stalled traffic for several hours.