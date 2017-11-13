911 Board continues co-location talks

Director Karen Moore introduced Jimmy Lichtenstein from AT&T to talk about the proposed dispatch systems for the co-location.

According to Lichtenstein, the Wilson County location would receive eight desktop locations, as well as eight phone locations for dispatchers, for any of the emergency departments that were located there.

“If you co-locate, then we can make better use of the hardware,” said Lichtenstein. “There’s cost savings there.”

Lichtenstein said the new system could be installed once it was ready within 30-45 days.

Representatives from Mt. Juliet police and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency were at the meeting to see how the proposed plan would affect their agencies.

Board chair David Hale believed the co-location should happen around the same time the new system would be installed to save money.

“If we’re going to, and I believe we are going to, move forward with co-location, I believe we should schedule all this so it all occurs at the same time,” said Hale.

Also discussed at the meeting were the building plans to determine if the building can fit enough dispatch stations to house multiple emergency departments.

“All of you know me well, and you know that I believe in doing business with hometown folks,” said Hale. “If you’re from somewhere else when the building’s done, you can pack up and go home. If you’re here and you have to look at it every day, you’re more apt to be mindful of what you’re constructing.”

The board voted on the four proposals it had received and chose Studio Oakley Architects for the design.

After voting on the proposals board member and former Wilson County Sheriff Terry Ashe moved to go to recess subject to the call of the chair, which means the board won’t officially adjourn until Hale calls the board back for another meeting.

Ashe felt this would give the board time to discuss what Studio Oakley could do before moving forward.