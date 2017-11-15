Estranged husband indicted, charged in connection to wife’s 2016 murder

On May 1, 2016, TBI agents joined the investigation into the death of Samantha Chandler, shortly after deputies found the body of the 26-year-old woman off of Ross Creek Road in Gruetil-Laager.

On Monday, authorities presented facts gathered during the investigation to a Grundy County grand jury, which returned an indictment that charged Daniel Chandler, 29, with one count of first-degree murder.

Walker County, Alabama sheriff’s deputies arrested Chandler on Tuesday afternoon without incident and booked him in at the county’s jail, where he remained awaiting extradition to Tennessee.