Greene County suspect added to TBI’s top 10 most wanted list

Pridemore is wanted by Greeneville police and the TBI to face a charge of aggravated sexual battery. The charge stems from an incident that involved a child.

Pridemore is a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 260 pounds. He has a history of violence and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 800-824-3463. There is a reward of up to $2,500 offered for information that leads to Pridemore’s arrest.