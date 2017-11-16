logo

Greene County suspect added to TBI’s top 10 most wanted list

Staff Reports • Today at 4:02 PM

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Justin Wayne Pridemore, 24, of Greene County, to its top 10 most wanted list.

Pridemore is wanted by Greeneville police and the TBI to face a charge of aggravated sexual battery. The charge stems from an incident that involved a child.

Pridemore is a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 260 pounds. He has a history of violence and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 800-824-3463. There is a reward of up to $2,500 offered for information that leads to Pridemore’s arrest. 

