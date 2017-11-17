Detectives looking to identify suspect using cloned credit card to purchase two computers

The victim, who resides in New York, does not know how their information was stolen. They became aware of the unlawful activity after receiving an email notice about the recent purchase.

At the time of the fraudulent transaction Sept. 23, the card owner still possessed the real credit card. However, at some point, the card was skimmed or duplicated on a fraudulent card.

A woman, with a small child, was captured on surveillance video. Detectives hope someone in the community will recognize the adult female suspect.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at mjpd.org.