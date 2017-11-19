Lebanon teen charged with SnapChat threat

Nathan Dale Tomlin, 18, was charged with two counts of non-verbal harassment after the video appeared on SnapChat. Lebanon police said Tomlin was identified in the video making threats to shoot two Lebanon High School students.

According to police, a rifle was in view in the video, and Tomlin held rounds of ammunition and identified which round was for which student.

Tomlin admitted to making the video when officers went to his home Sunday. He told officers the video wasn’t intended to be a serious threat, and he had no intentions of shooting anyone. Tomlin was a Lebanon High School student.

Officers confiscated the rifle and put it in evidence for safekeeping. Though Tomlin remained in Wilson County Jail on Sunday evening, officers placed conditions of release to include Tomlin and both victims won’t be allowed on Lebanon High School property.

Wilson County School Resource Officer Matt McPeak was contacted and made aware of the incident.

“Sheriff [Robert] Bryan and his staff are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of all LHS students and will be working with our department to monitor the situation,” said Lebanon police spokesperson P.J. Hardy. “There is no perceived threat to any of the student body or staff of LHS at this time.”