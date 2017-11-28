Greenbrier resident arrested for tax evasion

A Robertson County grand jury indicted Chitty on Nov. 16 on two felony counts of tax evasion. The indictments allege Chitty evaded tax due to the state by falsifying a tax return submitted to the Department of Revenue.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “This indictment underscores the department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”

If convicted, Chitty could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in a state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion. Chitty’s bond was set at $10,000.