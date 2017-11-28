Three suspects charged in connection to recent endangered child alert

The TBI began a joint investigation with Union City police on Friday into the circumstances surrounding an endangered 12 year-old child from Union City.

During the investigation, it was found that the child was with three suspects from Mississippi including Julio Gomez-Baltazar, 19, and two teens.

As a result of the investigation, the child was recovered in Pike County, Mississippi and safely returned to the family. All three suspects were charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and remained in Mississippi on $100,000 bond while awaiting extradition to Tennessee.