12 people indicted in joint drug investigation in East Tennessee

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents, Union County sheriff’s investigators, Maynardville police, the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Knoxville police, the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration agents all worked together in the investigation.

In October 2016, the partner agencies began an investigation into reports of a drug trafficking operation that involved the distribution of large amounts of marijuana throughout upper East Tennessee. Agents and investigators identified multiple people who were involved.

During the investigation, agents seized about 615 pounds of marijuana, along with numerous guns.

“This operation exemplifies TBI’s commitment to target all dealers in Tennessee,” said Drug Investigation Division assistant director T.J. Jordan. “It doesn’t matter what type of illegal drugs you’re pedaling, or if you are a big or small fish in the drug trafficking industry, TBI special agents are looking for you.”

On Nov. 15, a Union County grand jury returned indictments that charged 12 people with a variety of drug-related offenses. Authorities had arrested 11 of the 12.

• Kevin Wood, 55, of Luttrell, was charged with conspiracy to commit sale and delivery of marijuana more than 300 pounds, possession of more than half-an-ounce of marijuana, manufacture of marijuana more than 20 plants and two counts of possession of stolen property and was held on $75,000 bond.

• Anthony Hill, 54, of Luttrell, was charged with conspiracy to commit sale and delivery of marijuana more than 300 pounds, possession of marijuana more than half-an-ounce and manufacture of marijuana more than 20 plants and was held on $75,000 bond.

• Michael Hensley, 35, of Luttrell, was charged with conspiracy to commit sale and delivery of marijuana more than 300 pounds, sale of marijuana more than half-an-ounce and delivery of marijuana more than half-an-ounce and held on $50,000 bond.

• Harley Lee Tharp, 60, of Luttrell, was charged with conspiracy to commit sale and delivery of marijuana more than 300 pounds, sale of marijuana more than half-an-ounce and delivery of marijuana more than half-an-ounce and was held on $75,000 bond.

• Saul Sanchez Martinez, 38, of Knoxville, was charged with conspiracy to commit sale and delivery of marijuana more than 300 pounds, sale of marijuana more than half-an-ounce and delivery of marijuana more than half-an-ounce and was held on $75,000 bond.

• James E. Smith, 63, of Luttrell, was charged with conspiracy to commit sale and delivery of marijuana more than 300 pounds and possession of marijuana and was held on $50,000 bond.

• Tony Beeler, 51, of Corryton, was charged with conspiracy to commit sale and delivery of marijuana more than 300 pounds and possession of marijuana and was held on $10,000 bond.

• Julio Carmona Godinez, 38, of Powder Springs, was charged with conspiracy to commit sale and delivery of marijuana more than 300 pounds and delivery of marijuana more than 70 pounds and was held on $250,000 bond.

• Abraham Andrade Cruz, 26, of Powder Springs, was charged with conspiracy to commit sale and delivery of marijuana more than 300 pounds and delivery of marijuana more than 70 pounds and was held on $250,000 bond.

• Conley Tharp, 62, of Luttrell, was charged on conspiracy to commit sale and delivery of marijuana more than 300 pounds and was held on $25,000 bond.

• Gregory Corum, 59, of Luttrell, was charged with conspiracy to commit sale and delivery of marijuana more than 300 pounds, 16 counts of the sale of marijuana more than half-an-ounce and 16 counts of delivery of marijuana more than half-an-ounce.