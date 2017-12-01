Lebanon police Lebanon police seek help to identify credit card thief Staff Reports • Today at 4:31 PM Lebanon police detectives seek the public’s assistance to identify a suspect who used multiple stolen credit cards at Boost Mobile on West Main Street. The suspect used the cards Nov. 17, bought three iPhones and was caught on surveillance camera. Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information should contact Detective Eddie Brown at 615-453-4356 or eddieb@lebanontn.org. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.