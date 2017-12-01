Multi-agency drug operation yields charges for 19 people near Chattanooga

“Yet again, with this latest effort, we’re showing TBI’s continued commitment to target the drug issues impacting communities across Tennessee,” said drug investigation division assistant director T.J. Jordan. “It doesn’t matter what type of illegal drugs you’re pedaling, or if you are a big or small fish in the drug trafficking industry, TBI special agents are looking for you.”

The investigation began in January 2016 and involved the TBI, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Decatur Police Department and the Tennessee Department of Correction.

During the investigation, authorities conducted multiple undercover stings to find potential targets involved in the drug activity across Meigs County.

“I appreciate all the hard word of all agencied involved in helping to fight the drug problem in Meigs County,” said Meigs County Sheriff Jackie Melton. “The sheriff’s office makes it a high priority to target drug dealers in our community because other crimes, such as burglaries and thefts, are directly related to drugs, as well as overdoses from the drugs themselves and the families hurt by their loved ones’ addictions.”

“This is another step in our common goal to decrease illegal drug activity in our community,” said Decatur police Chief Monty Rowland. “An operation of this nature requires cooperation among several different agencies. Thanks to all who made this a success.”

“We appreciate the efforts of all the agencies participating in these cases and operation,” said 12th District Attorney Russell Johnson. “We hope these cases, and others to follow, will signal to drug traffickers and offenders that we will continue to disrupt their activities at any actionable opportunity.”

On Monday, a Meigs County grand jury returned indictments that charged 18 people in connection to the ongoing investigation. A warrant had also been issued for a 19th person in connection to a probation violation.

Authorities conducted an extensive roundup Friday to bring the 18 into custody. Eleven had been arrested.

• Sheena McHone, 28, of Ten Mile, was charged with manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession with intent to deliver drugs.

• Travis Joe Edwards, 40, of Niota, was charged with manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule II drugs, and two counts of simple possession of drugs.

• William Skinner, 51, of Decatur, was charged with schedule II, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession with intent to deliver, aggravated assault and six counts of reckless endangerment.

• Ronald Dale Britt, 44, of Georgetown, was charged with three counts of manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession with intent to deliver drugs.

• Judy Moats, 58, of Decatur, was charged with two counts of manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession with intent to deliver drugs.

• Jennifer McKenzie, 41, of Athens, was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of schedule IV drugs for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Amanda Brooke Ward, 27, of Decatur, was charged with manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession with intent to deliver drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jason Dills, 32, of Ten Mile, was charged with initiating the manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Emerson Eaton III, 42, of Decatur, was charged with manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession with intent to deliver drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Surlina Eaton, 46, of Decatur, was charged with manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession with intent to deliver drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of drugs.

• Tabitha Townson, 36, of Decatur, was charged with manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession with intent to deliver drugs.