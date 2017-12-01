logo

TBI top 10 fugitive captured in Arkansas

Staff Reports • Today at 4:28 PM

A fugitive who was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s top 10 most wanted list in October was caught in Arkansas early Friday morning.

James Rush Huddleston, 34, was wanted by Spring Hill police and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents on a criminal homicide charge regarding a shooting Oct. 29 at a home that resulted in the death of Phillip Pero, 35, of Hohenwald.

The West Arkansas U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Huddleston early Friday morning after TBI and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force agents discovered he was in Omaha, Arkansas.

Huddleston remained in the Boone County Jail in Arkansas awaiting extradition to Tennessee for trial. 

