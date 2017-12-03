Woman runs over self with car

The incident happened at 11:05 a.m. at Adams Lane Plaza at 151 Adams Lane in Mt. Juliet. The 75-year-old woman tried to pick something off the pavement while her car was still in reverse.

Officers said she fell out of her car, and the car ran over her by the driver’s side front tire. Bystanders lifted the car off of her.

According to officers, the woman was alert and talking when paramedics took her to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center emergency room. Police didn’t release the woman’s name, and her condition was unavailable.