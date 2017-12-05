logo

TBI

Haywood County suspect indicted on multiple sex offenses involving a child

Staff Reports • Today at 7:31 PM

MEMPHIS – A Haywood County grand jury indicted a suspect for multiple sex offenses that involved a child after an investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents.  

TBI agents started an investigation Aug. 10 into the activities of Randy “Derek” Byrd, 36, of Haywood County and discovered Byrd engaged in inappropriate sexual relations with a child.

The grand jury returned an indictment Dec. 4 that charged Byrd with rape of a child, sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electric means, sexual exploitation of minor images and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Byrd was arrested Tuesday without incident and booked in at the Haywood County Jail on $500,000 bond. 

Recommended for You