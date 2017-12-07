Coordinated drug operation results in six indictments, arrests

The coordinated operation conducted in and around the Overton County area and involved law enforcement officers from the TBI drug investigation division, the Overton County Sheriff’s Department, the Middle Tennessee Appalachia high intensity drug trafficking area, the 13th Judicial Drug And Violent Crime Task Force, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the Cookeville Police Department, the Pickett County Sheriff’s Department and the Crossville Police Department.

On Nov. 28, an Overton County grand jury returned indictments that charged six people with a variety of drug-related offenses. Law enforcement officers arrested the suspects Wednesday and booked them in at the Overton County Jail.

•Steve Allen Walsh, 47, of Cookeville was charged with possession of two counts of schedule II controlled substance, two counts of delivery of schedule II controlled substance and was held on $90,000 bond.

•Tammy Renee Daily, 54, of Cookeville, was charged with two counts of possession of schedule II controlled substance and two counts of delivery of schedule II controlled substance and was held on $90,000 bond.

•Joey Dwight Rhule, 41, of Byrdstown, was charged with sale of scheduled II controlled substance and delivery of schedule II controlled substance and was held on $50,000 bond.

•Jennifer Lynn Norris, 43, of Cookeville, was charged with sale of schedule III controlled substance and delivery of schedule III controlled substance and was held on $40,000 bond.

•Barbara K. Duke, 58, of Livingston, was charged with sale of schedule II controlled substance and delivery of schedule III controlled substance and was held on $40,000 bond.

•Christy Dean Buck, 41, of Livingston, was charged with sale of schedule IV drugs in a drug-free school zone, delivery of schedule IV drugs in a drug-free school zone, sale of schedule II controlled substance in a drug-free school zone and delivery of schedule II controlled substance in a drug-free school zone and was held on $60,000 bond.