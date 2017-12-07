Murfreesboro Wine Cellar owner arrested on multiple charges

The special investigations section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the arrest of Kishan Harish Patel, 27, at his store, the Wine Cellar. Bond was set at $25,000.

On Monday, a Rutherford County grand jury indicted Patel on 10 counts of sales tax fraud, theft of more than $60,000 and 10 counts of money laundering. The indictments allege Patel evaded taxes due by failing to file sales tax returns.

“Most businesses in Tennessee remit the tax dollars they collect from customers,” said revenue commissioner David Gerregano. “This indictment should serve as a warning to those that believe they can get away with tax fraud. Our department remains committed to prosecuting tax evaders to ensure a level playing for all businesses.”

If convicted, Patel faces a maximum of two years in a state penitentiary and a fine of up to $3,000 for each count of tax fraud, as well as a maximum of six years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000 for each count of theft and money laundering.