Two former Franklin police officers booked on official misconduct charges

On April 26, TBI agents started an investigation into allegations of misuse of information against two men who were Franklin police officers at the time. They found between January and April, Britton Cornell, 25, and Ryan Dugger, 25, used the criminal justice portal system for excessive inquiries on their days off and after hours. Neither Cornell nor Dugger was currently employed by the Franklin Police Department.

A Williamson County grand jury returned indictments Dec. 4 that charged Cornell and Dugger with official misconduct and official misuse of information.

Cornell was arrested Wednesday and Dugger turned himself in Thursday morning. Both were booked in at the Williamson County Jail on $5,000 bond.