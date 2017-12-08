Knox County doctor faces prescription fraud charges

Alfred Vaughn Jackson Jr., 40, was charged with 10 counts of getting prescriptions by fraud after an investigation that began in September 2016.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents, the Tennessee Department of Health, Morristown police and the offices of the district attorneys from the 3rd, 4th and 6th judicial districts worked together in the investigation.

Jackson turned himself in to authorities Friday and was booked in at the Knox County Jail on $25,000 bond. The investigation remained ongoing.