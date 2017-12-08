Nashville man charged with tax evasion, theft

A Rutherford County grand jury indicted Peyton on Dec. 4, and revenue special agents arrested him Thursday at his home.

The indictment alleged Peyton evaded tax due to the state by fraudulently registering two houseboats and claiming false trade-ins.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” said revenue commissioner David Gerregano. “This indictment underscores the department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”

In convicted, Peyton could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in a state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion, as well as a maximum of six years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000 for each count of theft.