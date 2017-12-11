Five face charges in Macon County jail escape

TBI agents worked with the investigators from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force to investigate the escape of Dylan Ferguson, Matthew White and Jeffery Strong from the Macon County Jail.

On Nov. 9, Ferguson surrendered to officers and was taken into custody in Trousdale County. That same day, agents arrested White’s wife, Sky White, who was wanted in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Matthew White was also taken into custody that night.

The final fugitive, Jeffery Strong, was arrested Nov. 10 in Macon County. The investigation revealed Tabitha Swaffer was responsible for serving as an accessory to Sky and Matthew White after the escape.

On Dec. 4, a Macon County grand jury returned indictments that charged all five people with counts related to the November escape.

•Dylan Cecil Ferguson, 21, was charged with felony escape, theft of property and vandalism.

•Matthew Allen White, 29, was charged with felony escape, theft of property and vandalism.

•Jeffery Dewayne Strong, 32, was charged with felony escape, theft of property and vandalism.

•Sky Lynn White, 30, was charged with accessory after the fact.

•Tabitha Ellen Swaffer, 38, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Ferguson was held at Riverbend; the other four suspects remained in the Macon County Jail.