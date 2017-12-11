Music City Mopar Club donates to Christmas 4 Kids

The money donated will go toward Christmas gifts as officers with the Fraternal Order of Police take less fortunate children shopping.

“We do what we call a Cops for Christmas, where we try to raise money for less fortunate kids,” said Lebanon police detective and FOP Lodge No. 71 president David Willmore. “The teachers know who the kids are who maybe need that little extra something, who maybe aren’t going to have that good of a Christmas. It’s a great community effort to make sure that all kids we can help, we’re able to help.”

On Tuesday, members of the lodge will meet with the children and take them on a shopping trip.

“We’ll spend as much as we can per kid; we typically try to set a limit,” said Willmore. “I’ve been doing this for 17 years; we always go over. You know, when you got a kid, and they’re picking clothes out and they say, ‘my mom needs a hat,’ or ‘my mom needs gloves;’ when you see those kids saying that, that means a lot, and you can tell those kids are really appreciative of what little that we’re able to help.”

For more information on the event, or to donate to the Christmas 4 Kids program, visit the Wilson County FOP Lodge No. 71 Facebook page.