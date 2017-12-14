New TBI report details gun-related crime in Tennessee

The report, “Firearm Violence in Tennessee: 2013-2016,” uses data submitted by the state’s law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System. Among the report’s findings:

• from 2013 to 2016, gun-related criminal offenses increased by 24.8 percent.

• the number of reported murders involving a gun increased by 54.7 percent in the four-year study period.

• aggravated assaults accounted for the larges portion of reported guns-related crime, and increased by 30.5 percent from 2013 to 2016.

• men were nine times more likely to engage in gun-related criminal offenses than women.

“I am deeply concerned with the findings of this report reflecting a substantial increase in firearm-related crimes in our state,” said TBI director Mark Gwyn. “This increase puts an additional strain on Tennessee’s law enforcement resources and poses a serious threat to public safety.”

The TBI embarked on the study, the first of its kind in Tennessee, to support efforts by the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice statistics to develop a number of national statistical studies to better understand a variety of crimes, including those involving guns.

The full report can be viewed at tn.gov/tbi.