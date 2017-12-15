TBI agents investigating McMinnville officer-involved shooting

The incident began when law enforcement officers from the McMinnville Police Department went to a house in the 1300 block of Chestnut Ridge Road to arrest Clifford Keller, 34, on several outstanding warrants.

The situation escalated when Keller threatened a police patrol dog that found him in a camper on the property, shot a gun from inside the camper and aimed the gun at officers. Officers ordered Keller to drop the gun, but he refused, leading to at least one officer shooting Keller, who died at the scene. No law enforcement officers where injured.

The incident remained under investigation.