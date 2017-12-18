Hermitage detectives, FBI work to identify bank robber

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. when the suspect gave the teller a robbery demand note. The teller complied, and he ran away. The suspect was described as a white man who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s with a beard and mustache. He wore a grey cap, long sleeve green shirt and eyeglasses.

Police officials released surveillance photograph of the suspect. Anyone who may have more information about the crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. An electronic tip may also be sent by texting the word “CASH,” along with the message, to 274637 or at nashvillecrimestoppers.com.