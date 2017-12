The incident happened at about 8:15 a.m. at a home on Woods Ferry Road, according to sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore. A report over the police scanner said the suspect shot once in the house with several other people inside. The Wilson County SWAT team was activated during the incident.

Deputies arrested the suspect after a brief standoff outside the home.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released when it becomes available at lebanondemocrat.com.