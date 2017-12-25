Father, son charged in Christmas Day shooting

The domestic incident happened at about noon at a home in the 3200 block of Cairo Bend Road near Lebanon. Wilson County sheriff’s detectives said an unidentified victim was shot in the hand and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies arrested the two suspects, Christopher Matthew Jones, 28, and William Frank Jones, 55, on Coles Ferry Pike at the intersection with South Hartmann Drive after the suspects’ vehicle passed a deputy. Two deputies caught up with the suspects’ vehicle, stopped it and arrested the Jones brothers without incident.

The Joneses were booked in just before 2 p.m. at the Wilson County Jail. William Jones was charged with public drunkenness and remained Monday evening without bond. Christopher Jones also remained in jail Monday evening without bond. Christopher Jones’ charges were pending a complete investigation, but Sheriff Robert Bryan said he would likely be charged with at least one count of aggravated assault.

Detectives remained on the shooting scene for several hours Monday afternoon to process evidence and interview witnesses.