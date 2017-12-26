Grundy County officers find body in car after officer-involved shooting

Preliminary information indicated the incident happened Saturday at about 10:30 p.m., following an attempted traffic stop by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies. The driver reportedly pointed a gun at the deputy, who then shot into the vehicle several times. The vehicle, which faced the deputy’s vehicle at the time of the shooting, sped away and sideswiped the deputy’s cruiser. Deputies attempted to pursue the vehicle, but quickly lost sight of it.

About 20 minutes later, a citizen happened to see the suspect crashed off the side of the road. The driver approached the citizen and said he was shot and needed help, asking for the citizen’s vehicle. The citizen drove away and called police.

When officer’s arrived, the driver was not there, but the body of Shelby Comer, 20, was found in the car. Her body was sent for autopsy to Nashville to determine the cause of death.

Efforts to identify the suspect in the case remained ongoing.