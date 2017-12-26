Statewide Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old Knoxville boy

Clark is described as black with brown eyes and black hair. He is 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 45 pounds.

Clark was taken by his non-custodial mother and may be traveling in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags. Clark was last seen wearing a Batman T-shirt. Further clothing description and direction of travel were not known.

An active warrant for custodial interference was issued for Ashlee Clark.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davontae or Ashlee Clark should call 911, or contact the Knoxville Police Department at 615-215-7347 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 800-TBI-FIND.

UPDATE: Clark was safely located in Nashville Tuesday around noon and the suspect was in custody.