TBI agents investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Weakly County

Salvador Byassee, 34, of Clinton, Kentucky, refused to yield for a sobriety checkpoint at about 1:14 a.m. conducted by the Kentucky State Police on Highway 1218 in Hickman County, Kentucky. It resulted in a chase by the Kentucky state troopers and Hickman County, Kentucky sheriff’s deputies.

Byassee temporarily escaped officers during the initial chase he wrecked his car and ran on foot into Weakly County, where he stole a car and again encountered a Hickman County deputy who was in the area looking for him.

The deputy chased Byassee in his car until Byassee got out of the stolen vehicle and ran away on foot. When the deputy caught up to him, Byassee threatened him with a knife, which resulted in the officer shooting and killing Byassee.

No officers were injured in the incident. District Attorney Tommy Thompson requested the investigation.