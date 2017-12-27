Lebanon police receive reports of armed suspect in car

Officers cleared the area of bystanders and then approached the vehicle with weapons drawn as a precaution when dealing with a possible armed suspect.

Officers found two people in the vehicle, and a search of them, the vehicle and the lot revealed no weapons. Both were released, and no charges were filed.

According to police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, neighbors told officers the people in the vehicle have a long-standing feud with a person who lives in the park.

“We want to thank the residents of Webster Trailer Park for their cooperation and understanding during this incident,” said Hardy.

The incident remained under investigation.