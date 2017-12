TBI agents began the joint investigation Aug. 5 into a killing that happened the same day in Henning.

Investigators believe Phillips was responsible for killing Kenneth Jamar Peat, 29, of Ripley.

Officers arrested Phillips on Dec. 22 and charged him with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Phillips was arraigned Wednesday, and he remained in the Lauderdale County Jail on $125,000 bond.