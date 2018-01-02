Water main break causes accidents, road closure

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, the water from the break froze when it hit the road, causing at least one car to slide and hit another car. The road was closed until crews could repair the water main.

“As the water hit the road, it immediately started to form to ice, making the driving conditions through the area hazardous on parts of the road,” Moore said. “As a precaution, drivers were asked to seek an alternate route to avoid the hazardous driving conditions until authorities deemed it was safe to travel.”

The collision left one of the cars in a ditch, and the road was closed around 6:20 a.m. until the break could be repaired. No injuries were reported in the accident.

At about 11 a.m., workers reopened the road, though drivers were cautioned to be careful in case of leftover ice.