According to Mt. Juliet Capt. Tyler Chandler, officers responded at about 1:46 p.m. to a domestic assault call at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens on West Division Street. When they arrived, they found Yani and his pregnant wife.

An investigation revealed Yani apparently assaulted his wife, though no medical aid was needed.

Yani was taken to the Wilson County Jail, where he was booked on $2,000 bond. He was released Wednesday at 2:20 a.m.