Lebanon police Lebanon police seek assistance in phone theft Staff Reports • Today at 6:52 PM Lebanon police detectives seek assistance to identify two women involved in the theft of several phones from the AT&T store on South Cumberland Street in Lebanon. The two were caught on surveillance video at the store, and officers hope someone will be able to identify them. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jeremy Johnson at 615-453-4337 or johnsonj@lebanontn.org.