According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, the man stole the bottle Dec. 28 from Vintage Wine & Spirits at 15255 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet by hiding it in his pants.

Video surveillance caught the suspect in the act, and detectives hope someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information should contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.