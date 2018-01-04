Burglary suspects target fitness centers

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, it’s becoming more common for burglars to go after cars in parking lots.

“Burglary suspects are targeting cars in parking lots, especially fitness centers, in our community,” said Chandler.

Mt. Juliet officers responded to a call about the burglaries and described the suspects as two black men, who left the scene in a gray Nissan Murano with Florida license plates. They chased them out of the city, where officers ended the chase due to safety risks.

Chandler reminded Wilson County residents to always lock their cars and remove any valuable items.