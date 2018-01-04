Lebanon police hold field training officer course

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, the purpose of the course is to teach officers how to evaluate new officers before they’re sent out to patrol on their own.

Cpls. Tim Kelley, Justin Butler and Jesse Scott taught the program to officers from around the mid-state. Field training officers train and evaluate career candidates in preparation for solo duty in law enforcement, corrections and communications.

“The field training process is crucial in the development of new officers,” said Hardy. “Upon graduating from the Law Enforcement Training Academy, new officers complete their training at their respective agencies. The attendees of this course will train and evaluate those new officers before they are released to patrol on their own.”