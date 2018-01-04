Middle Tennessee to receive new positions to combat violent crime

The district will receive two additional U.S. attorneys to focus exclusively on violent crime, among the 40 new federal prosecutors in 27 selected locations throughout the U.S.

“Led by out 94 U.S. attorney’s offices, Project Safe Neighborhoods task forces are hitting the streets across America to apprehend and bring violent criminals to justice,” said Sessions. “I have asked Congress for additional PSN funding next year, because I believe nothing will be more effective at reducing violent crime. Under this program, I am asking a great deal of our United States attorneys. I am both empowering them and holding them accountable for results. To put them in the best position to impact and reduce violent crime, it is my privilege to announce today that through a re-allocation of resources, we will be enlisting and deploying 40 additional violent crime prosecutors across the United States.”

“Two additional federal prosecutors will substantially increase our ability to identify and remove the most dangerous and violent offenders from our communities,” said U.S. attorney Don Cochran. “In the coming weeks, I will be meeting with local law enforcement leaders and district attorneys general to formulate a strategy aimed at vigorously pursuing those violent offenders whose criminal behavior disrupts the peace and harmony of our neighborhoods and endangers the lives of innocent citizens.”

Cochran recently re-organized the structure of the U.S. attorney’s office, and with the addition of the two positions, eight federal prosecutors will now be dedicated to prosecuting violent crime. Those charged with violent crimes in the federal system generally receive a lengthier sentence, and there is no parole in the federal system.