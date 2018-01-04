Traffic lights go dark in Mt. Juliet

An alert was sent out at about 3:15 p.m. to alert Mt. Juliet residents of the power outage.

City officials asked drivers to stop and treat intersections as a four-way stop during the power failure.

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, the power outage appeared to have come from a transformer fire, which caused an electric failure somewhere in the Breckenridge neighborhood off South Mt. Juliet Road.

The power outage affected the Interstate 40 and Providence area of Mt. Juliet. While the traffic lights were out, Mt. Juliet officers helped direct traffic to prevent confusion.

Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. workers restored power to the area at around 3:55 p.m.

“Thank you Middle Tennessee Electric for the quick response and to the many officers who directed traffic in this cold weather,” said Chandler.