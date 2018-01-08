No injuries in Dickson County officer-involved shooting

The initial investigation indicated two Hickman County deputies were looking for a person who had outstanding warrants out of Hickman County at an address on Porter Road in Burns.

Deputies saw the man arrive in a car at the address but when they tried to take him into custody, he reversed his car and drove at the officers at a high speed.

The officers shot at the vehicle, but the driver continued, hitting the officers’ car and another vehicle. The driver continued driving through a field until he wrecked his car into a tree.

The suspect got out of the car and told officers he had a gun, so they used a Taser to subdue him and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as Thomas Potts, 42, of Burns. Neither Potts nor the deputies sustained any injuries in the incident.

The investigation remained ongoing by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents.