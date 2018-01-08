Tractor driver in train collision remains in critical condition

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, Vaught was significantly injured after he apparently didn’t see or hear the train coming.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Travis Plotzer said the train hit the tractor at around 4:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Holmes Gap Road in Watertown and pushed it to the northeastern area of the intersection.

Paramedics took Vaught by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The train conductor wasn’t charged.

The incident remained under investigation.